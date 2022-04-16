No. 8 Oklahoma State shut out Kansas softball with a dominant performance on the mound, recording 18 strikeouts en route to a 6-0 win.
For the second straight game, graduate designated hitter Miranda Elish led the Cowgirls with two hits, while junior utility Jules Callaham and graduate outfielder Hayley Busby contributed with hits of their own. Sophomore right fielder Katelynn Carwile drove in two RBIs and senior catcher Taylor Tuck brought in one run.
Kansas failed to put any runs on the scoreboard despite two hits from sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers and junior shortstop Haleigh Harper. Freshman pitcher Katie Brooks threw one strikeout for the Jayhawks on 23 batters faced.
The game was deadlocked with no score through the first four innings, but Oklahoma State scored all six of its runs in the fifth inning, breaking the tie. The Cowgirls scored two runs off errors from Brooks and Harper.
Graduate shortstop Sydney Pennington hit an RBI single to score Busby from third and senior center fielder Chyenne Factor hit a sacrifice fly to score Pennington. Carwile knocked an RBI single to score two runs, bringing in graduate left fielder Chelsea Alexander and junior third baseman Karli Petty to finish the inning.
On the mound for the Cowgirls, redshirt junior pitcher Kelly Maxwell recorded 18 strikeouts and pitched a complete game, which is the most in program history in a single game. She kept Kansas scoreless and gave up only two hits off of 23 batters faced. With the win, she improved her record on the mound to 14-1, with her only loss being to Iowa State Oklahoma State’s most recent series.
With the loss, Kansas drops to 14-24 on the season and 2-9 in the Big 12 Conference, coming in last place in the conference.
Kansas looks to close out the series strong in the final game against the Cowgirls on Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium. First pitch is at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.