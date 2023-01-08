Kansas women’s basketball fell to the Baylor Bears for the 18th consecutive time by a score of 75-62.
This was the first ranked matchup that Allen Fieldhouse hosted on the women’s side since Jan. 13, 2013, with the same two teams facing off.
“I feel like when two ranked opponents come up in Allen Fieldhouse, we know it's going to be an intense and very physical game,” junior guard Chandler Prater said. “A lot of credit to Baylor. When you play any power five team, they're going to take away your first option a lot, so it was definitely physical and definitely a night where we had to find new things on offense.”
When it came to that physicality, it was one of two key factors that head coach Brandon Schneider says contributed to Baylor’s win.
“At the end of the day, Baylor won this game, in my opinion, for two primary reasons,” Schneider said. “They were the most aggressive team for four quarters, and they kicked our ass on the boards. You know, most aggressive team usually wins.”
Adding to the lack of aggression, senior center Taiyanna Jackson was only held to four total shot attempts throughout the entire game.
“I'm concerned about it, but I also think she needs to shoot the ball more one-on-one when she gets the touches,” Schneider said. “Baylor did a really good job being physical with her and getting her off her spots, and obviously, we knew that was coming. It's stuff she works on all the time. At some point, she's gonna have to do it in the game.”
Parallel to the men’s side, the Big 12 conference is tough to play in, no matter who your opponent is.
“The Big 12 is a tough conference from top to bottom, and we just have to move on,” Prater said. “We have two days until we play Texas. So, it's nothing we can hang our heads on this tonight or we can keep thinking about tonight. We’ve got to move on. We’ve got to understand it's a fresh start tomorrow.”
When it comes to Texas being the next opponent, they’re a team notorious for their physicality.
“You want to talk about physical teams—Texas is right up there at the very top of the list,” Schneider said. “So, regardless of how long we practice tomorrow, it's going to have to be physical. Because we got out-toughed today, and if you want to go have success on the road, regardless of who it is in this league, you can't get out-toughed.”
The Jayhawks will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns on Jan. 10, with tip-off at 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.