Kansas knocked off the Harvard Crimson by a final score of 68-54 in Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday.
Kansas started the game slow, as the Jayhawks only scored 32 points in the opening half, their lowest opening half total in nearly a month.
Harvard led for eight minutes and 24 seconds of the first half, as Kansas struggled offensively. Kansas shot 18.8% from beyond the three-point line in the half, only making two three-pointers on 11 attempts in the opening frame.
Harvard also played a part in the low-scoring first half, as the Kansas defense stepped up and only allowed 23 Crimson points. The Jayhawks also forced eight Harvard turnovers and the Crimson shot just 3-for-11 from beyond the arc. Harvard shot just 2-for-5 from the free-throw line in the first.
Kansas went into halftime up by nine points with a score of 32-23.
The second half was more of the same as Kansas would continue to struggle to shoot the ball from beyond the arc as the Jayhawks shot 2-for-9, good for 22 percent from beyond the arc in the second half.
Harvard would heat up from the floor in the second, scoring 31 points in the half, while shooting 44.4% from the floor in the final frame.
The Kansas defense continued to turn the Crimson away as the Jayhawks turned Harvard over 16 times, Kansas was also good defending the rim as the Jayhawks blocked eight Harvard shots.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson was the game’s leading scorer as he poured in 21 points, including his 1,000th career point, on 10-for-17 shooting. Wilson also grabbed six rebounds. Redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar had a double-double in the contest, as he scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
This win moves the Jayhawks to 11-1 on the season. They will be on the floor on New Year’s Eve in their next contest, as they will open Big 12 Conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.