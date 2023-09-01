It wasn’t the start to the season that Kansas fans expected after the Jayhawks only led the FCS Missouri State Bears 17-10 at halftime following a sluggish 30 minutes of football. However, the switch flipped in the second half and Kansas ran away with the game, opening the season with a 48-17 over the Bears on Friday night.
The biggest storyline entering Kansas’ opening game is who would be starting at quarterback. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels had been dealing with back tightness throughout fall camp but was announced as the starter on the video board pregame. However, it was redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean taking reps at quarterback in the Jayhawks’ first drive.
Bean impressed throughout the game, finishing with 276 yards and two passing touchdowns along with 41 yards on the ground on five rushes.
While the quarterback position had the storylines, it was the running backs who shined against the Bears. All four Kansas running backs scored a touchdown, led by junior running back Devin Neal who finished with 94 yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.
Kansas opened the season on defense and got out to a flying start. The Jayhawks forced a three-and-out on their opening drive highlighted by a third-down sack from junior defensive lineman Jereme Robinson.
The offense backed up the defense’s quick start with a lightning-quick first drive. Bean opened the drive with three quick passes before Neal took it to the house with a 48-yard touchdown run to open his 2023 campaign. Kansas took a 7-0 lead with just 3:39 off the clock.
Following a fumble from redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw, the Bears drove down the field and tied the game with a two-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Clark. The Jayhawks defense made two costly mistakes on the drive: giving up a fourth and eight opportunity and committing a roughing the passer penalty on third and long.
Missouri State once again made Kansas pay after the Jayhawks failed to convert on fourth and one in the Bears’ territory. Junior running back Jacardia Wright got deep into Kansas territory with a 26-yard run before senior kicker Owen Rozanc gave Missouri State a 10-7 lead with a 37-yard field goal.
Kansas took the lead right back with a three-play drive lasting 1:11. Bean found junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold with a 52-yard bomb, and then junior wide receiver Luke Grimm got into the end zone with a 14-yard catch to give the Jayhawks a 14-10 lead.
The touchdown gave the Jayhawks much-needed momentum, leading to a stop on the defensive end on the next drive. Kansas extended its lead to 17-10 following a 28-yard field goal from redshirt senior kicker Seth Keller.
Kansas wasted no time adding to its lead after halftime. Bean led the Jayhawks down the field before redshirt senior running back Dylan McDuffie scored on his first carry with the Jayhawks, a 17-yard run to give the Jayhawks a 24-10 lead.
After forcing a three-and-out, Kansas drove down the field behind two big third-down pickups: Bean found senior tight end Mason Fairchild for one, and junior wide receiver Quentin Skinner for a 47-yard pickup on the other. However, the Jayhawks were forced to settle for three after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed them further back in the red zone.
The Bears decided that they weren’t done yet, going on a touchdown drive to answer back. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jmariyae Robinson found the end zone on an end-around to cut the Kansas lead to 10.
However, the Bears could not stop the Jayhawks offense. Kansas pounded the rock for the majority of the drive with McDuffie before Hishaw scored his first touchdown of the year on a 24-yard carry to give Kansas a 34-17 lead.
Kansas continued to run away with it after junior cornerback Cobee Bryant made his presence felt, picking up an interception off a deflection. The Jayhawks capitalized, with Bean finding Neal for a six-yard touchdown reception on fourth down.
The Jayhawks picked up another takeaway as senior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter came away with his first career interception. Junior running back Sevion Morrison became the fourth Kansas running back to find the endzone with a five-yard touchdown rush to make it 48-17.
Kansas will be back in action next Friday night for a matchup against Big 10 Conference foe Illinois. Kickoff is set for 6:30 on Sep. 8th at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, broadcast on ESPN2.