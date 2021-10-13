Kansas rounded out its home stretch on Sunday with an epic two-overtime win against No. 9 ranked West Virginia. Sophomore forward Brie Severns led the way for the Jayhawks, assisting freshman midfielder Raena Childers for the team's first goal and then scoring the golden goal in the 110th minute to seal the victory.
Kansas had just come off a clutch win over No. 23 ranked Baylor in which they rallied to win late. They took that same energy into Rock Chalk Park on Sunday, proving they can play with anyone.
West Virginia came out aggressive in this one, scoring the first goal of the match in the seventh minute. Kansas was quick to answer, however. In the 13th minute, Severns crossed the ball into the box to find Childers, who punched it in just past the goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1.
For the rest of regulation, it was a battle from both teams. West Virginia held the advantage on offense for a majority of the second half. They had 10 second-half shots to Kansas’ four. Kansas redshirt junior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet did her part by saving two shots in the second half and four in total.
The next goal wouldn’t come until the second overtime period, with both teams fighting until the end. Childers passed the ball up to Severns on the fast break, then Severns made a nice crossover before striking it into the net to win it for Kansas.
Severns, who also scored the game-winner against Baylor, leads this Kansas squad with five goals and 14 points this season.
“I’m just so proud of this group,” coach Mark Francis told Kansas Athletics after the win. “This weekend, we beat a top-25 team and then a top-10 team… I think the group believes we can beat and compete with anybody.”
Kansas (7-8-1, 2-4 in Big 12) picked up their first pair of conference wins this week, while handing Baylor and West Virginia their first conference loss. Kansas will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners on Thursday at 7 p.m.