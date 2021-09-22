The Kansas softball pitching unit combined for what was almost a shutout on Tuesday’s home game against Barton Community College. The Jayhawks rolled over the Cougars in a 19-1 victory, lifting their record to 2-0 on the 2021 fall season.
Junior pitcher Kasey Hamilton is the leader of the Jayhawks’ young pitching corps, after starting 11 games, posting 59 strikeouts through 78 innings pitched, and making the Big-12 All-Freshman Team in the 2020-21 season.
She is joined by Katie Brooks, a freshman out of Bolivar, MO who holds the Bolivar High School record for striking out 255 batters in a single season.
Hamilton started in Tuesday’s matchup, allowing no hits and no runs through three innings pitched. She started the night strong with two strikeouts and a forced fly ball to shortstop from the first three Barton CC batters.
Despite her excellent performance against the Cougars, head coach Jennifer McFalls pulled Hamilton after the third innings to give the newer Jayhawks pitchers a chance to play.
Brooks relieved Hamilton in the top of the fourth inning with a comfortable 10-0 Jayhawk lead to allow no hits, no runs, and only one baserunner (hit by pitch) through two innings pitched. Brooks started the fourth inning with a quick three up, three down, followed by a strikeout right out of the gate to start the fifth inning.
Freshman utility player Olivia Bruno stepped onto the rubber in the top of the sixth inning, replacing Brooks and allowing Barton CC’s first hit of the night. In the top of the seventh, Barton CC scored their first run of the game off a sacrifice fly to right field, putting them at a 19-1 deficit behind the Jayhawks. The Cougars were not able to close the gap in the top of the seventh, thanks to lights out Jayhawk pitching from Hamilton, Brooks and Bruno.
A young Jayhawk team, filled with mostly underclassmen, managed to pull off their second double-digit win of the season after dominating St. Mary’s in an 18-1 victory on Saturday, Sept. 18.