Kansas women's golf opened its spring season with a top-five team finish at the Match in the Desert in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Along with the team performance, sophomore Johanna Ebner tied for sixth overall.
The match was short, only consisting of one round, meaning Ebner had to get off to a hot start early. Consecutive birdies by Ebner to end the front nine dropped her to two-under-par heading into the turn.
The back nine was a bit more uncertain for Ebner, who rounded out to 2-under-par again through the final nine holes. Ebner finished 4-under-par, three strokes back of winner junior Ashley Menne from Arizona State.
Graduate senior Abby Glynn, who was playing as an individual for the Jayhawks, finished in 11th place in the match.
Glynn had a great first nine holes. Just like Ebner, she carded a score of 2-under-par heading into the turn. Glynn could not keep the pace on the back nine, staying even with two bogeys.
Glynn tallied a score of 2-under-par for the match and finished in a six-way tie for 11th place.
Sophomore Jordan Rothman was the second-best team finisher for Kansas, finishing in a tie for 21st place.
Rothman started rather slowly compared to the other top Jayhawk finishers. She tallied three bogeys on the front nine and shot 2-over-par heading toward the turn.
Carding two birdies on the back nine, Rothman turned things around. Rothman finished even-par en route to a top-25 finish.
The Jayhawks were the only team in the field not ranked inside of the top 30 in the nation. The field was small at only six teams, but the top five finish in such a loaded match is a promising start.