CHICAGO, Ill. -- Kansas men’s basketball defeated the Miami Hurricanes 76-50 on Sunday to reach its first Final Four since the Jayhawks’ 2018 run to the National Semifinals.
The Jayhawks won after a dominant second half, which saw them outscore Miami 47-15 in the frame, along after trailing 35-29 at halftime.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way for the Jayhawks, as he scored 18 points on an 8-12 shooting performance. Agbaji, who had previously failed to advance past the round of 32 in previous tournaments, said the feeling of success of this year’s tournament had failed to hit him yet.
“It means a lot. It all hasn't really set in yet. I think it will once we get back to Lawrence. But I'm just proud of my team and proud of Coach Self,” Agbaji said. “It's great for the program and the university. But we're not done yet. And I'm not satisfied yet with this. I know my teammates aren’t either.”
Senior forward David McCormack, who was in the same position as Agbaji, said this run feels like a makeup for the canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament, where Kansas ranked No. 1 at the end of the year and didn’t have a shot at a National Championship.
“It's definitely a heartbreak feeling knowing that we definitely clawed our way to the top that year. We had a lot of great pieces and felt like we could go really far in the tournament. Now this year feels like we're avenging that year,” McCormack said. “Now that we have the opportunity, we're going to make the most of it and just continue to grow as a team with each game. And just do what we weren't able to do or didn't have an opportunity to do within that 2020 year.”
Junior guard Christian Braun, who also played a role during the Jayhawks’ 2020 campaign, echoed McCormack’s response and thoughts about this year’s run, but also added that last year’s round of 32 exit to USC was also a motivator.
“We all knew we were a pretty good team that year. We were No. 1 for a long time. For it to get canceled like that kind of sucked for a while,” Braun said. “But I would say this team, losing that game last year in the tournament, didn't feel good for us either. Honestly, we're doing the same thing for that team last year. We've got a lot of the same guys. We've got Remy [Martin], but we just wanted to get back for our performance in the tournament last year.”
Super-senior Remy Martin, who heard his name chanted multiple times throughout the afternoon and later named the Midwest Region’s Most Valuable Player, gave a humble response about his performance throughout the tournament and the crowd chanting Remy.
“I mean, obviously it feels great. But my teammates, man, it's really my teammates and coaches just sticking with me through ups and downs. And just instilling more confidence in me. It's all credit to them,” “When they said my name, I didn't know that's what it was for. But I have the greatest teammates around me, greatest coaches. And, I mean, what more can I ask for?”