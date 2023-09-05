Kansas football revealed a new set of “Blackhawk” uniforms on Sunday, with the special-edition jerseys to be worn for Friday’s game against Illinois.
The jersey features a blacked-out color, the 1941 Jayhawk on the helmet, and the football debut of the fan-favorite Circus font.
Head coach Lance Leipold said that the push for the jerseys was primarily player-led, headlined by senior safety Kenny Logan.
“It probably started with Kenny Logan and went to others, of course, but ‘Hey coach, we need black uniforms sometime,’” Leipold said on Monday. “I’ve had them at every other school I was at. Players love them and they want them. Again, in everything that happens in college athletics today is a lot driven by players…I think we respected our school colors, we respected our past and the circus font, and everything. I think we touched on it all.”
The announcement caught mostly rave reviews from Jayhawk fans, and the players have high praise for the uniforms.
“That font, I like the font,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni said on Tuesday. “Is that a pretty big deal? I was told that it was a pretty big deal. I’m new here kinda still, but I like the colors on the numbers and the letters with the all-black. I just like the all-black.”
“(The) players love it,” Puni added. “I don’t think I’ve met one person that’s not liked the all-black… Everyone just looks so similar, look cool, wearing all-black in the dark for a night game will be pretty cool.”
Redshirt senior Hayden Hatcher said it’s his favorite uniform and makes him feel like the villain.
“I love it, man, that’s gotta be my favorite uniform combination we’ve came out with,” Hatcher said. “I’m really excited to get out there under the lights and everything. Like I said before, I think everyone loves the all-black, you feel sleek, you feel like the villain, you know, so I feel like we’re going to go out there and play real hard.”
Redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson loves the addition to the program and is excited to see the fans participate in the blackout as well.
“It was a big surprise to us,” Wilson said. “I think as a team and as an entire unit we all like them… excited to see some fans blacked out, think it’s gonna be a pretty pumped game. It’s something new to KU once again, so I’m excited.”
Something that stood out to redshirt senior running back Dylan McDuffie: how the blue on the numbers pops with the black.
“I like the blue, how the blue pops with that black,” McDuffie said. “It’s looking good, but I mean all of it, it just the whole thing together I think will look really good.”