Kansas track and field hosted its second and final indoor meet of the season Friday, the Jayhawk Invitational. Kansas took first place in 21 of 33 events, with the Jayhawks taking all podium positions in men’s and women’s pole vaults.
In the men’s pole vault, sophomore Clayton Simms, who is fourth in the nation, snatched first place. He recorded his personal best with a mark of 5.62 meters, surpassing his previous best of 5.5 meters. Junior Taylor Starkey took first place on the women’s side, with fellow Jayhawks taking the next three spots.
Another highlight comes from senior Patrick Larrison, who threw two personal best performances with distances of 19.55 meters in the shot put and 18.97 meters in the weight throw, placing first in both events.
On the track side of things, junior sprinter Michael Joseph set a new personal best in the men’s 600-meter race with a time of 1 minute and 18.32 seconds, taking the top spot in the race. In the women’s 60-meter hurdle, freshman hurdler Gabrielle Gibson earned first place and set a personal best time of 8.38.
Next up for the Jayhawks is the Husker Invitational Feb. 3 and 4 in Lincoln, Nebraska.