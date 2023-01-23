A group of Kansas track and field athletes won three events on Saturday at the Washburn Rust Buster in Topeka, including first-place finishes in the men's pole vault, men's 800-meter and women's pole vault.
Sophomore pole vaulter Clayton Simms, entering the competition ranked ninth in the NCAA, tied his personal best of 5.50 meters to place first, with Jayhawks filling in the next three spots. On the women's side, sophomore pole vaulter Gabby Hoke jumped 4.00 meters to win the event.
In the men’s 800-meter, junior distance runner AJ Green III secured a new facility record of 1:49.67 and sophomore distance runner TJ Robinson ran a new indoor personal best of 1:49.76.
Next up, the Jayhawks host the Jayhawk Invitational on Friday inside the Anschutz Sports Pavilion.