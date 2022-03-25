CHICAGO – Kansas men’s basketball pulled out a narrow victory over the Providence Friars 66-61 on Friday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.
Super-senior guard Remy Martin led the charge for the Jayhawks with a team-high 23 points along with seven rebounds and three assists. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson also had an impressive game with a 16 point, 11 rebound double-double. Although junior guard Christian Braun only had six points, he grabbed 10 rebounds to make up for it. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji also struggled against with only five points on 2-8 shooting.
The Jayhawks had seemed to get out to a quick start, but an out of bounds call that wiped a breakaway two off the board and a questionable call charge on Braun left the Jayhawks searching for early offensive consistency. On the defensive end though, Kansas played well early and only held the Friars to four points, and that’s where the score stood at 4-4 with 14:45 left in the first.
Like in previous games, when Martin entered, the Jayhawks started to cook offensively. In just a quick three minutes of work, Martin racked up seven points and had the Jayhawks scoring well and in the lead 13-6 with 11:55 to go in the first.
The Providence three-point shooting also stood still early on, a key to the Jayhawks’ success. The Friars sat at 0-7 from behind the arc with 7:54 left, and Kansas held a 15-8 advantage.
Both teams continued to struggle from the field, but Kansas still found a way to open up a double-digit advantage at 19-8 with 5:30 left while holding Providence to 4-26 shooting and 0-10 from three.
The Jayhawks quickly made their second three of the half not long after the stoppage though, but Providence finally ended its lengthy scoring drought, but Kansas still held a double-digit advantage at 22-12.
The Friars also made their first three of the half, but it came with less than two minutes remaining, but it did spark a bit of offense for Providence as they had gotten up to 17 by the half, but the Jayhawks held a 26-17 advantage heading into the locker room.
Martin scored half of the Jayhawks’ points in the first half with 13, but Wilson had a strong first half as well with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Although both teams found some early points in the second half, neither could find the offensive consistency that they craved, but the Jayhawks held steady and led 34-23 with 15:27 left.
Kansas began to play sloppy with the ball though and had four turnovers by the 12:17 mark, which had helped the Friars narrow the lead to seven at 36-29.
Although the Jayhawks got a free-throw from Agbaji on the other end after, the Friars responded with an and-one from senior forward Ed Crosswell on the other end to narrow the lead down to five at 37-32 with 11:36 left.
Providence continued to narrow the lead over the next few minutes and led by two straight three-point shots from senior forward Noah Horchler, the Friars got to within one at 41-40. Not long after, Providence evened the game at 44 all with seven minutes to go.
The Friars took it one step further and took the lead with just over five and a half minutes to go at 48-47 with the Jayhawks struggling to find any type of consistency on either end.
The Jayhawks responded though with an and-one from Wilson followed by a strong drive to the basket from Braun to put the Jayhawks up 52-48 with 4:49 left.
Kansas continued to put pressure on the Friars to produce on the offensive end and still held a narrow 57-53 lead with under two minutes to play.
The Jayhawks managed to stay in front the rest of the way and eventually closed out the game to advance to their first Elite 8 since 2018.
Kansas will play the winner of Iowa State and Miami on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.