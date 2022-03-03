In Kansas women’s basketball’s final home game of the regular season, No. 9 Texas brought the intensity on the defensive end of the floor and kept the offense at bay in a 70-60 win over Kansas.
The Longhorns implemented a full-court press within the first half and kept the pressure on the Jayhawks the entire night. The press forced countless Kansas turnovers, getting Texas’ offense out in transition.
Defense shined all night for the Longhorns - whether that was on the press or in the paint — forcing 22 turnovers to fuel their offense. After a whopping 29 points off of Kansas’ turnovers, Texas managed to extend its lead on the Jayhawks and deplete all momentum swirling in Allen Fieldhouse.
“The margin for error against top-10 teams… the margin for error is small,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “If you play eight to 10 people, and each one of them gets two ‘my bad’s, you’re not gonna win.”
Texas hustled to crash the glass the entire game and looked to grab missed shots off the boards. The Longhorns snagged 37 rebounds with 14 of those being offensive rebounds, creating plenty of second-chance opportunities.
Although those opportunities came, Texas couldn’t convert off of offensive rebounds. The Longhorns scored just nine second-chance points despite taking 13 more shots than the Jayhawks did the entire game.
“I thought the possession battle overall was the difference in the game,” Schneider said. “I mean, we were minus eight in turnovers, we were minus eight on the glass, they took 13 more shots than us.”
The physicality and aggressiveness from both teams lasted the entire night with players constantly diving on the floor for loose balls and driving into the paint for layups through contact. Kansas drew plenty of hard fouls and got to the line early and often.
The Jayhawks shot a staggering 19 free throws before heading into the bonus with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter. However, Kansas couldn’t continue the aggressiveness on offense in the final period, only shooting eight free throws in the quarter.
“I mean we tried so hard to get to the free throw line, and that’s where we failed in the fourth quarter,” Schneider said. “When you’re in the bonus, it’s gotta be layups, free throws or open threes.”
The Jayhawks drop to 19-8 on the season and 10-7 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas plays its final regular-season game in Norman, Oklahoma against No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Bally Sports.