Kansas men’s basketball defeated Oklahoma State in its conference opener 74-63 Tuesday. After missing their last 19 shots of the first half, the Jayhawks shot exponentially better in the second, going 70.8% from the field on 17-24 shooting.

Senior center David McCormack recorded a big night as he scored a game-high 17 points and recorded a career-high 15 rebounds, good enough for a double-double. Senior and junior guards Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun also added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

In his first start of the season, super senior Mitch Lightfoot started off hot, scoring four early points along with two blocks before the first media timeout, but the Jayhawks were tied 9-9.

Agbaji came out of the timeout by scoring the next six points for the Jayhawks after three made free throws and a long-range three to put the Jayhawks up 15-9. Agbaji also already had nine points less than five minutes into the game.

After starting on the bench due to recent struggles, McCormack had an impact after coming into the game as he scored six straight points for Kansas to put the Jayhawks up 24-13 with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

Kansas kept a distance on the Cowboys over the next four and a half minutes with the two missing numerous shots as KU still led 29-20 with five and a half left in the half.

After going up by nine, Kansas would miss its next 15 shots as the Cowboys came back and brought the game with two points at 29-27 with just under two minutes to go.

Kansas kept missing shots as they went 0-18 when Oklahoma State tied the game up with just 35 seconds left in the half.

The two went into the locker room tied at 29 all, largely in part because KU missed its last 19 shots of the half and only shot 27.5% on 11-40 shooting from the field. Kansas also didn’t score in the last 9:11 of the half.

Kansas shot much better out of the locker room as they hit four of their first five shots, but only led by a point at 38-37 with just under 16 to play.

The Jayhawks continued to score, but the Cowboys stayed close as KU only led by five with 12:45 left to play. Kansas went on another run though, and extended the lead to 10 at 53-43 with 11:21 left.

The Cowboys fought through though as they brought the lead back down to eight at 59-51 with eight and a half left to play.

Going into the final media timeout, Kansas kept its distance on the Cowboys and led 72-57 with 3:35 left to play after five straight points from super senior Remy Martin, who had been quiet for the majority of the night up to that point.

Right out of the timeout, however, Oklahoma State scored six straight in just a mere 23 seconds to limit the deficit to nine.

Despite the Cowboy surge, the Jayhawks battered down for the final three minutes to close the game out and won 74-63.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday as they travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.