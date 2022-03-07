Kansas men’s basketball is still listed at No. 6 in the nation in the recent AP Top 25 Poll. The Jayhawks lost to TCU earlier in the week but defeated both TCU and then-No. 21 Texas at home to end the regular season, remaining No. 6 in the country.
Other Big 12 Conference teams listed in this week's AP Poll include No. 3 Baylor, No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 22 Texas. Kansas and Baylor share the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title, marking the 20th regular season championship for the Jayhawks. Kansas also recorded an NCAA record of 63 all-time conference victories.
The Jayhawks remain projected as a No. 1 seed in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket released on Monday. Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor are other teams projected as one seeds. Lunardi’s full bracketology projects Kansas in the Eastern region facing off against No. 16 seed Georgia State in the Round of 64.
The Big 12 looks to have six teams in the tournament as of now: Kansas (No. 1 seed), Baylor (No. 1 seed), Texas Tech (No. 3 seed), Texas (No. 5 seed), TCU (No. 8 seed) and Iowa State (No. 9 seed).
The Big 10 and the Big East are the only conferences with more teams in Lundardi’s mock bracket with eight and seven projected bids, respectively. The SEC currently has six bids, the same amount as the Big 12.
With the Big 12 Tournament starting Wednesday, March 9, Kansas has a chance to move up in the AP Poll and Lunardi’s bracketology as the Jayhawks play up to four more games before the NCAA tournament begins.
The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and play the winner of Kansas State and West Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10.