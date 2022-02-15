It was a total team effort for Kansas men's basketball to put away the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday in another Big 12 Conference game. The Jayhawks had all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 rout of the Cowboys at home.
The offense sputtered out of the gates for the Jayhawks after scoring just 10 points in the first 10 minutes of play. Shooting just 5-for-19 during that stretch, Kansas needed to find a way to get good shots and take the lid off the basket.
After the offensive drought in the first half, the offense finally found its footing and shot just over 44% from the floor for the remainder of the game. The Jayhawks swung the ball around and got every player on the floor involved on offense, which led to better shots down the stretch.
“We got some individuals I think that played pretty well. The ball definitely moved well the first 10 or 12 minutes of the second half,” head coach Bill Self said in a press conference. “I thought that's about the best we've looked offensively in a while.”
A key factor in Kansas’ offensive success was senior forward David McCormack. McCormack played aggressively all night, getting his hands on shots and working the Cowboys in the paint on the offensive end.
The Virginia native ended his night with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and added two blocks in an impressive performance. McCormack wanted to be a presence in the paint to not only get himself good looks inside, but also to get his teammates open shots on the outside.
“Coach always says we need a post presence, and that's what I just tried to bring to the table, offering some like I said post presence,” McCormack said. “If anybody collapsed down, I would kick out. [Dajuan Harris Jr.] was open, [Ochai Agbaji] was open, playing inside out makes the game go a lot easier.”
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji also played a major role in Monday’s 14-point win. After recent offensive struggles against Texas and Oklahoma in Kansas’ previous two games, Agbaji found a way to get his teammates involved by being a scoring threat to his defenders.
On a night where his shots weren’t falling from the outside, Agbaji freed up other perimeter shooters by drawing the defense’s attention onto him. Agbaji capped off his night with 20 points, went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and led the team with three steals.
“I thought he was great tonight,” Self said. “If you go back and watch the tape, there were times other people got shots just because he moved. He moved without the ball. 20 points on a night where he didn't shoot the ball well from the perimeter, I think it's pretty good.”
Kansas ended its night with 16 assists on 25 field goals. All five starters scored 10+ points in an all-around team effort to snag the Jayhawks' tenth Big 12 win.
The 21-4 Jayhawks head to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.