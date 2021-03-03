Kansas rowing announced its 2021 spring race schedule, which includes five regular-season races for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks will start with an exhibition race on March 6 against Tulsa in Catoosa, Oklahoma. The first regular-season race will be March 27 against the Oklahoma Sooners in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
“The prospect of a spring racing season is extremely exciting for the women, who had that opportunity taken away last year due to COVID, and those that have yet to have an opportunity to wear a Jayhawks uniform,” Kansas rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen said. “This team has been working hard, and we are eager to get back to racing.”
After the race against Oklahoma, the Jayhawks will make their way to Sarasota, Florida on April 2-3 to compete in the Sunshine State Invite. The Jayhawks will then travel back to the midwest for a meet hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes in Solon, Iowa. Kansas will be in a four-team meet with Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.
Hosted by the Jayhawks, the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State will take place on May 1 at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. The Jayhawks will finish the day with a race against Drake in the afternoon.
The Big 12 Championship will take place at Decker Lake in Austin, Texas on May 16. The NCAA Championships will be in Sarasota on May 28-30.