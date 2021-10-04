The Kansas rowing team traveled to Oklahoma City to compete in their first race of the 2021 season at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3.
"It’s exciting to see head racing return to our schedule this fall,” coach Carrie Cook-Callen told Kansas Athletics. ”The team has been training well and this will be a fun reward for their hard work in the summer and the first weeks of fall. I‘m looking forward to seeing what they can do coming down the race course this weekend.”
Kansas opened the weekend with four boats for the Women's Collegiate 4+ on Saturday. The Jayhawks placed seventh with a time of 16:00.28. The other boats placed in the twelfth, fifteenth and nineteenth sports with a mark of 16:19.25, 16:26.54, and 17:03.75 respectively.
Sunday morning, the Jayhawks began their day with the Women's Open 4+. The Jayhawks came in third with a time of 16:27.81. Right behind placing in fourth, fifth and sixth were Jayhawks with the times of 16:43.65, 17:06.09, and 17:28.90.
In the final race of the weekend, three boats competed in the Women's Open 2-. The Jayhawks placed fifth with a time of 17:09.06, twelfth with a time of 17:44.90 and fourteenth with a time of 17:57.26.
The women's rowing team will close their fall season with the Jayhawk Jamboree on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Lawrence, Kansas.