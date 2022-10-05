The Jayhawks headed down to Oklahoma to kick off their season in the 17th edition of the Head of the Oklahoma hosted by Oklahoma City University. It was their first race since facing off in the Big 12 Championship in Austin this past May.
Kansas raced eight boats full of varsity members on the Oklahoma River starting Saturday morning and throughout the afternoon.
One of their Women's Collegiate 4+ boats racing in the morning ended in fourth with a time of 15:54.5 with a team of junior Laine Draper, sophomore Liz Weber, senior Grace Wallrapp, and sophomore Melia Martin at the bow. A total of four boats competing in the Women’s Collegiate 4+ participated, and the rest finished in the Top 25, securing the ninth, tenth and 23rd spots out of 31 racing.
The Women's Collegiate 8+ finished in fifth in the evening with a time of 15:05.5. The team consisted of sophomore Audrey Owens, Draper, Weber, Wallrapp, sophomore Karly Larson, sophomore Laura Teska, sophomore Amber Cayci, graduate Shay Pemberton, and sophomore Melia Martin triumphing over twelve other boats.
The other two boats in the Women's Collegiate 8+ finished in ninth and tenth with less than a minute within their times. One of them with a team of freshman Alaina Ronning at coxswain, junior Cameron Boyd, senior Kai Alexander, freshman Anastsiia Draha, junior Stella Warren, senior Karlie Brewer and sophomore Ava Black at bow, finished in tenth overall with 15:44.9 as the final time.
Kansas will head up to Cambridge, Massachusetts, for the Head of the Charles regatta on October 22.