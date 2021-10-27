Kansas rowing hosted the annual Jayhawk Jamboree on Saturday, at Burcham Park, featuring opponents from Creighton, Iowa, and Kansas State. The race was initially scheduled for Sunday, but due to inclement weather in Lawrence, the race was moved up a day.
The first race the Jayhawks competed in was the Collegiate Women's 2x, 2-, and 1x. The Jayhawks had five boats on the water, including junior Amanda Ferguson and sophomore Cameron Boyd placing second with a time of 22:35.41. Following up was senior Sarah Schulz and junior Karlie Brewer in 23:23.04, and senior Jenna Lenherr and sophomore Mara Evans in 23:24.65.
The next race was the Collegiate Women's Varsity 4+. Abigail Benedict, Lillian Thomas, Maggie Habben, Julia Isbell and coxswain Danica Pecana finished second with a time of 20:07.77. The following was the other Jayhawk boat consisting of coxswain Danielle Brunig, Arianna McCue, Savanah Skack, Kacie Kinley and Kai Alexander in 20:13.42.
In the third race of the day, the Novice 8+, Kansas, finished the course first. Kaitlyn Judd, Amber Cayci, Emma Olney, Iris Sherron, Katherine Meiser, Jackalynn Woelfel, Isabela Estes, Melia Martin and Rylee Crowell raced with a time of 19:33.96. The Jayhawks also had a second and fourth-place finish in 20:27.39 and 21:05.26.
After the break, Kansas returned on the water for the Collegiate Women's Varsity 8+. Pecana, Benedict, Thomas, Habben, Skack, Kinley, Isbell, Miller and Alexander placed fifth with a time of 18:29.95.
Kansas had four boats compete in the last race of the day, the Collegiate Women's Novice 4+. Ross, McLean, Larson, Estes and Shoots took third in 21:54.55, and in fifth place was Crowell, Oley, Woelfel, Meiser and Sherron, with a finishing time of 22:40.27.