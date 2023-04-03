This weekend, the Kansas Rowing headed down to Sarasota, Florida for the Sunshine State Invite. The Jayhawks raced five boats and took three victories in the competition throughout the competition.
This was Kansas’ first regatta of the spring season as the races started Friday against some of the best teams in the country.
The Jayhawks’ first race consisted of a Varsity 4+ race that included the University of Central Florida and Kansas State. Kansas placed second with a time of 7:29.93, right behind UCF’s time of 7:28.50 for first.
Kansas’ first Varsity 4+ consisted of sophomore Jacie Goff at the bow, freshman Kara Lyons, junior Stella Warren, senior Karlie Brewer and senior Danielle Brunig.
In the following race, Kansas launched their second Varsity 4+ which took home first place with a final time of 7:25.59 ahead of Drexel, Louisville and K-State.
The second Varsity 4+ consisted of sophomore Ava Black at the bow, freshman Sophia Fisher, senior Grace Wallrapp, freshman Rory Brennan and freshman Olivia Schroeder.
Kansas concluded races on Friday by sending three Varsity 8+ boats out at Nathan Benderson Park. The third Varsity 8+ finished second with a time of 6:52.58 right behind Michigan State.
This varsity 8+ consisted of sophomore Rylee Crowell as coxswain, junior Mara Evans, senior Savannah Skack, freshman Lindsey True, junior Laine Draper, graduate Jadyn Jay, freshman Gracyn Rains, freshman Emma Parsons and sophomore Taylor Lindberg.
The second Varsity 8+ placed first in a race of six other boats. Kansas pulled ahead by less than a second against Drexel with a time of 6:54.14 to claim the race.
Kansas’ second Varsity 8+ included sophomore Sarah Sutton as coxswain, sophomore Laura Teska, junior Courtney Costain, freshman Aylin Schafer, sophomore Liz Weber, freshman Alessandra Vedder, sophomore Karly Larson, graduate Shay Pemberton and senior Kai Alexander.
Saturday morning the Jayhawks kicked off the second day of the tournament with a victory in the Varsity 8+. The final time was 6:45.00 on top of a race that included some Big 12 rivals in K-State and West Virginia.
The first Varsity 8+ consisted of sophomore Audrey Owens as coxswain, freshman Anastsiia Drama, Katie Ustiuzhanina, freshman Alaina Ronning, sophomore Ava Black, sophomore Melia Martin, sophomore Amber Cayci, junior Cameron Boyd and sophomore Emma Wistuba.
The third Varsity 8+ proceeded to take second in their first race Saturday morning behind Michigan State’s A boat.
Kansas will participate in the Double Dual on April 15 in Kansas City, Kansas. The time of the race has not been announced.