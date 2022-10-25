The Kansas Rowing team, participating for the first time since 1999, finished 10th out of 40 Women's Club Eights teams at the Head of the Charles.
For almost six decades, the Head of the Charles has been one of the most recognized regattas - boat races - in the nation. Throughout the years, it has seen hundreds of thousands of collegiate, junior, and senior competitors row up and down the Charles River. This year was the 57th edition of the tournament.
The anticipation was thick, and the energy within the team was primed as they headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts. An estimated 300,000 spectators came throughout the course of three days to watch the tournament.
The Jayhawks raced one boat on Saturday with sophomore Audrey Owens as the coxswain, freshman Alaina Ronning starting at the bow, sophomore Amber Cayci, senior Grace Morris Wallrapp, sophomore Elizabeth Weber, sophomore Melia Martin, junior Laine Draper, junior Stella Warren, graduate student Shay Pemberton at the stern, and freshman Anastsiia Draha in the alternating spot.
The race kicked off at 1:24 p.m., and the Jayhawks flew down the three-mile course. Among the 40 boats racing, Kansas secured the tenth spot on the final leaderboard, less than half a second behind ninth (Boston College), and less than thirty seconds behind first-place Drexel.
The Jayhawks finished with a final time of 16:55.929.
Kansas Rowing will host their next regatta as they look to close their fall season in the Jayhawk Jamboree. The regatta will be held at Burcham Park in Lawrence on Nov. 6.