Kansas defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in the semi-finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament by a score of 69-68
Kansas struggled shooting in the first half as the team shot 38 percent from the floor, in route to only scoring 33 first-half points. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick still found their way as far as scoring, as Wilson scored 10 points in the first half, and Dick had nine.
Despite a tough half shooting the ball, Kansas took a 33-20 lead into halftime over the Badgers.
The Kansas defense was effective, however, as the team held the Badgers to just 20 first-half points on 8-26 shooting, good for just 38 percent. The defense also forced three turnovers in the first half, managing to score off one.
The Badgers continued to fight in the second half, at one point going on a 7-0 run to take the lead in the middle of the second half, but Wisconsin would continue to battle back.
The Badgers would go on a 9-0 run late in the game to put themselves ahead by three points with under 30 seconds to go, but Kansas redshirt-senior forward Kevin McCullar would hit a game-tying three-point shot to put the game into overtime.
The overtime frame went back and forth, but late in the overtime period, it was sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford that played hero, as he hit the game winning shot to lift Kansas past Wisconsin.
Despite a tough afternoon shooting, Kansas was able to put away the Badgers and win the game. Kansas only shot 39 percent from the field, and also shot poorly from the free-throw line as the team went 12-21 from the charity stripe.
Kansas will be back in action tomorrow in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game as they will take on the winner of USC and Tennessee. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.