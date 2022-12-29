It’s no secret that Kansas football’s defense struggled against the run this season. The Jayhawks ranked 114th nationally in rushing defense while allowing, on average, 193.7 yards per game.
This appeared to be the case for the first half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl once again, allowing 202 rushing yards in the first half alone. After trailing the Arkansas Razorbacks 31-13 at halftime, the Jayhawks needed to find any momentum to get them through the second half. Perhaps the interception by sophomore safety and AutoZone Liberty Bowl Defensive Player of the Game O.J. Burroughs, with twenty seconds left in the half, was what Kansas needed.
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and the offense helped lead the charge of a comeback, but the defense’s second-half performance could be the most underrated factor in the midst of Daniels’ historic night.
Despite an 18-point deficit in the second half, Kansas’ defense held Arkansas to just seven points for the remainder of regulation, and continued to show up where it mattered when the fourth quarter was slowly coming to a close.
All-Big 12 first-team sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant found himself at the center of another game-changing play, something he hasn’t been a stranger to this season. Kansas forced a Hogs’ fumble on a tackle with just under three minutes left, and Bryant recovered to set up the drive that brought the Jayhawks within eight points.
With just 1:05 left, the Jayhawks, needing to do anything possible to regain possession, were able to accomplish just that, with the guy who has seen Kansas football through it all–senior safety Kenny Logan.
Logan successfully recovered the onside kick for the Jayhawks to be in a prime position to come back and tie the game. Just a few plays and less than thirty seconds later, Daniels connected with junior wide receiver Luke Grimm and, subsequently, Lawrence Arnold for the touchdown and two-point conversion. The Razorbacks lead collapsed, and the Jayhawks were now taking them into overtime.
Although Arkansas ultimately went on to take home the Bell Trophy, Kansas’ defense proved to be a bigger threat than initially proven after the first half, presenting itself as yet another example of how the culture has changed at Kansas and how these Jayhawks refuse to quit.