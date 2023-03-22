As Kansas continues its run for a WNIT title, the Jayhawks have an opportunity to face another familiar opponent, this time looking for revenge against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Super 16. In an earlier matchup this season, Nebraska took down Kansas 85-79 in triple overtime.
How to watch:
Kansas will take on Nebraska in Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Setting the stage:
While the Jayhawks didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, they are motivated by the chance to get a championship and an opportunity to get even against Nebraska.
“It was definitely heartbreaking not to make the NCAA,” said junior guard Chandler Prater. “But we all decided if we’re gonna play, it’s two feet in, we’re gonna play to win. There’s no backing down; there’s no feeling sorry for yourself; you gotta put on your jersey and lace up and get ready for the next game.”
“I’m so happy we’re playing them,” said senior center Taiyanna Jackson about the rematch against Nebraska. “I’m happy we get to get our revenge, and I’m happy we’re playing in Allen.”
In that matchup against the Cornhuskers, Jackson turned in a career-high 21 rebounds and added 18 points.
Head coach Brandon Schneider is looking for the Jayhawks to execute better down the stretch, as Kansas faltered, whereas Nebraska stepped up.
“They made some big shots, and we missed some layups at game point,” Schneider said.
Nebraska at a glance:
The Cornhuskers come into this game fresh off a blowout 77-57 win over Northern Iowa in the second round. Nebraska is 18-14 overall with an 8-10 Big 10 record, finishing eighth in the conference. The Cornhuskers excel in capitalizing off of opponent turnovers, scoring 14.7 points per game off 15 turnovers per game. However, Nebraska itself struggles to take care of the ball, averaging 15.4 turnovers per game this season.
Nebraska’s offense averages 71.8 points per game on 41% field goal shooting while holding opponents to 65 points per game.
Players to watch:
No. 1 junior guard Jaz Shelley:
Shelley leads Nebraska in scoring at 14.6 points per game on 39% field goal shooting. The Moe, Australia, native and Oregon transfer is also a threat from three, shooting 37% from beyond the arc this season. The First-Team All-Big 10 member is coming off a complete game against Northern Iowa, where she tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
No. 34 junior forward Isabelle Bourne:
Bourne, from Canberra, Australia, has been an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention in each of her last three seasons at Nebraska. She is the Cornhuskers’ second-leading scorer at 12.4 points per game and adds 6.7 rebounds per game. Against Northern Iowa, Bourne dropped a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.
No. 13 senior guard Holly Kersgieter:
One of the senior leaders for the Jayhawks, the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, is averaging 13.8 points per game this season. Kersgieter also recently entered the record books against Western Kentucky as the fourth player in program history to hit 200 threes in a career. Against Missouri, Kersgieter dropped 12 points and made two of her five three-point attempts.
No. 15 senior guard Zakiyah Franklin:
Franklin is Kansas’ leading scorer at 15.9 points per game. While Franklin doesn’t shoot many threes, she does make them at an impressive 49% clip. The First-Team All-Big 12 selection led the Jayhawks against Missouri with 21 points. Against Nebraska earlier this season, Franklin played 54 of 55 possible minutes and scored 27 points before fouling out.