Coming off a 6-0 victory over the Roos of UMKC, Kansas Softball traveled down to Waco, Texas to start their three-game series against the No. 22 Baylor Bears. In the first game, Kansas upset the Bears 2-1.
The game started off with a bit of a scare for the Jayhawks. In the bottom of the first inning, the Bears had the bases loaded with one out on the board. However, the Jayhawks were able to work themselves out of the jam by throwing out junior center fielder McKenzie Wilson at home, and then junior left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton struck out junior designated player Ana Watson to keep the inning at 0-0.
At the top of the second inning, junior designated player Savanna DesRochers got a free pass to first base and then got home on a double by freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff, bringing the score to 1-0.
The third inning was more of the same for the Jayhawks. Senior center fielder Shayna Espy got on base on a single and then got moved to second on a sacrifice flyout by freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh. Then senior catcher Lyric Moore batted Espy in on a single of her own, extending the Jayhawk lead to 2-0.
Neither the fourth nor fifth innings were noteworthy, with the Bears' only hits being singles. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Baylor offense started to get something going when senior pinch hitter Josie Bower reached second on an error by Espy. The Bears put in Watson to pinch run for Bower, and a sacrifice groundout allowed her to advance to third. Watson came home the next at-bat from a double by sophomore left fielder Taylor Strain to cut the Jayhawk lead to one.
However, the Jayhawks staved off the Baylor advances, sealing the win with a save from freshman right-handed pitcher Lizzy Ludwig. The win goes to Hamilton. She had three strikeouts, three walks and six hits on 87 pitches.
Kansas starts conference play 1-0 and moves to 19-12 on the season.
The Jayhawks are back in action in game two of the three-game series against Baylor on April 1 at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.