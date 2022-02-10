The Jayhawks overcame an error-filled first half to beat West Virginia 65-47 in Morgantown on Wednesday night.
The Jayhawks faced another tough conference opponent after winning three-straight Big 12 games. West Virginia entered two games behind Kansas as both teams continue to fight for position in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament.
Poor shooting and mental mistakes were the Achilles heel for both teams, as they both shot a combined 17-for-56 in the first half. Along with inconsistent shooting, Kansas had 12 first-half turnovers while the Mountaineers had nine.
“We were slow, we were lazy, we were not executing, and taking bad shots. It’s ridiculous,” coach Mike Carey said. “They scored 27, and we gave up a three at the end, but it’s more on the other end, just no execution,” Carey said when asked about how the Mountaineers ended the first half.
Both teams had a slow end to the first half, but neither team let the score get out of hand, as Kansas led by eight at the half.
Sloppy play was the theme of the first half specifically, but Kansas’ defense in the paint was a major factor in West Virginia’s offensive struggles. While junior center Taiyanna Jackson didn’t record a shot attempt, she had eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Jayhawks started the game with a focus on forcing tough shots, which Kansas used against the Mountaineers. In the second half, Kansas pulled back and strictly defended the paint, making the Mountaineers answer from the three-point line.
West Virginia’s three-point shooting continued to hurt itself as the Mountaineers finished the game 3-for-17 from behind the arc. Kansas went in the opposite direction, as it attacked the paint regularly. Kansas got to the free-throw line 26 times, converting 23, which was the main difference in the second half.
The Jayhawks found their groove in the second half. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter finished the game with 18 points and junior guard Zakiyah Franklin had 17 points as they found open lanes to the basket with regularity.
Kansas moves to 16-5 overall and 7-4 in Big 12 Conference play, which is one game ahead of in-state rival Kansas State, sitting at 6-5 in conference play. Kansas hosts the Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 12. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.