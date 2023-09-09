The Jayhawks defense really stepped up in Kansas’ 34-23 win against Illinois on Friday night. The group as a whole was impressive, but the pass rush stood out to tally six sacks, the most Kansas has had in a game since a 2009 game against UTEP.
A pair of Jayhawks had two sacks a piece: junior defensive lineman Jereme Robinson and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker. Robinson stayed humble when talking about his performance postgame.
“I think it’s not bad,” Robinson said. “I think I left some money out there, but I’ll take it.”
The other two sacks came from two transfers picking up their first sacks as Kansas players: junior linebacker JB Brown and redshirt senior defensive end Patrick Joyner. Brown was complimentary of the pass rush’s performance against Illinois.
“I feel like it was pretty great,” Brown said. “Even if we didn’t get the sack they was back there, just pressuring on the quarterback. There was a lot of quarterback scrambles so that means that they was getting home.”
Another reason the pass rush was so effective is Kansas’ ability to stop the run, forcing the Fighting Illini into third-and-long situations. Outside of sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer’s scrambles, the Jayhawks held Illinois to only 69 yards on the ground.
“All week, they was talking about they wanted to run the ball,” Robinson said. “That was the challenge is to stop the run and get them into third-and-longs.”
The coverage from the secondary also stepped up, forcing Altmyer to hold onto the ball longer and letting the pass rushers get home. Illinois was also forced to pass a lot as the Illini played from behind for basically the entire game.
“It goes together because I thought we had good coverage in the back end,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “Sometimes you could see him hanging on to the ball a bit longer…Honestly, you should have a chance to get some of those when you get a lead like you have and it forces them to be more one-dimensional.”
The defensive performance in total was a highlight of the win. Kansas held Illinois to no points until under a minute left in the first half. This allowed the offense to get out to a 28-7 lead going into halftime.
“Just make sure we start fast, that’s what we’re going to continue to harp on all year,” senior safety Kenny Logan said. “Just make sure we start fast, give our offense a boost. Making sure we’re kinda playing again complimentary football, so making sure any chance we get to get them back the ball in great field position we’re gonna do it.”
Kansas also forced two takeaways, getting interceptions from junior cornerback Mello Dotson and senior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter.
The defense will look to continue its hot start in 2023 as Kansas faces Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. in Reno, Nev., and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.