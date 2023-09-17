It wasn’t pretty by any means, but Kansas football ended the non-conference season 3-0 after a 31-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack on a late Saturday night.
Kansas was led offensively by another masterful performance for junior running back Devin Neal. Neal combined for 148 total yards and rushed for three touchdowns.
The Jayhawks, a heavy favorite against the Wolf Pack, sleepwalked through much of the first half, tied at 10 going into the half. The offense finally woke up in the second half, scoring on all but one of its drives.
Nevada fumbled the ball five times but somehow found a way to come up with the football each time, but the Wolf Pack could not find a way to get ahead of the Jayhawks.
Kansas opened the game with the ball and drove right down the field with ease against the Wolf Pack defense. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was a perfect 5-for-5 on the drive, but it was junior running back Devin Neal who found the end zone with a three-yard touchdown run to give the Jayhawks an early 7-0 lead.
The Jayhawks picked up a stop on their first drive, but the offense could not extend the lead after a couple of costly penalties backed up Kansas and forced freshman punter Damon Greaves to put from Kansas’ endzone.
Nevada had to settle for three after starting the drive with good field position. The Wolf Pack looked like they had a chance to tie the game but got backed up for a big loss after recovering a fumble. Fifth year kicker Brandon Talton knocked in a 42-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.
Kansas extended its lead to 10-3 as redshirt senior kicker Seth Keller knocked in a field goal from 44 yards. Despite only having a touchdown lead, Kansas controlled most of the clock, going on two drives of over five minutes.
The half continued to be sluggish for the Jayhawks, with Nevada tying up the game late in the second quarter. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendon Lewis led the Wolf Pack down the field before redshirt junior running back Sean Dollars got into the end zone on a three-yard run.
The 10 first-half points were tied for a season-low in the team’s opening game against Missouri State. It was also a big difference from the Jayhawks’ performance last week, where they jumped out to a 28-7 lead against Illinois.
After forcing a three-and-out to open the second half, Kansas continued to not build any momentum after Daniels fumbled and the Wolf Pack recovered. To make matters worse, Daniels came off the field holding his forearm.
Daniels returned to the game and the Kansas offense finally woke up. Daniels found senior tight end Mason Fairchild to put the Jayhawks on the goal line before redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw punched it in to give Kansas a 17-10 lead.
The Wolf Pack answered right back, however, as Lewis connected with fifth year wide receiver Dalevon Campbell to put Nevada in prime scoring territory. Lewis scrambled for a six-yard touchdown rush to tie the game at 17 with 3:33 to play in the third.
Daniels and Lewis continued to trade punches, with Daniels finding Neal on a 59-yard pass before Neal punched it in for a touchdown. The 33-second drive gave Kansas a 24-17 lead.
Nevada would not go away. The Wolf Pack pounded the rock against the Kansas defense with ease, as Lewis rushed for his second touchdown to tie the game. Despite Nevada fumbling for the fourth time in the game, the Wolf Pack fell on the football once again to keep their drive alive.
Junior wide receiver Quentin Skinner showed up big-time on the Jayhawks’ next drive. The 6-foot-5-inch wideout made catches for nine and 24 yards that showed off a great degree of difficulty. Daniels found Fairchild for a key third-down pickup before Neal rushed for his third touchdown to give Kansas a 31-24 lead.
Kansas forced a three-and-out, and then the Jayhawks looked to put the game away on the ground. Kansas had to punt it back to the Wolf Pack, pinning them inside the five with two minutes to play.
Nevada could not make the 99-yard game-tying drive as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the second straight season.
The Jayhawks will open Big 12 Conference play against the BYU Cougars on Sept. 23 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.