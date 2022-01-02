The Jayhawks were supposed to kick off their Big 12 conference play Saturday, but due to COVID protocols within the TCU program, their home game vs the Horned Frogs has been rescheduled to a later date. Instead, George Mason (7-6) accepted the invitation to play in Lawrence on short notice.

Despite the short notice, Kansas still pulled out a narrow victory against the Patriots 76-67 in a game that saw many differences from previous games.

Due to the knee injury super senior Remy Martin suffered against Nevada, Martin didn’t play for Kansas in the matchup. This left coach Bill Self with an opportunity to have the chance to play with his lineups. Self ultimately stuck with a small-ball game plan, a style of play that the Jayhawks are familiar with, especially in past seasons.

George Mason’s leading scorer on the year, junior Josh Oduro, didn’t play as much as he normally would since the team went small-ball versus the Jayhawks and early foul trouble from Oduro left him sitting on the bench. For a large portion of the game, George Mason had five guards on the court which led Self to play similarly.

Kansas saw the majority of their minutes go towards redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson, senior Ochai Agbaji, junior Christian Braun, redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris and either super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands or super senior Mitch Lightfoot. Lightfoot and Wilson played the five position for the majority of the contest, both standing at only 6’8.

Lightfoot played well as he went perfect from the field, shooting 7-7 in 22 minutes of play. Self mentioned how Lightfoot’s energy and efficiency helped the Jayhawks Saturday night.

“Mitch to me is the energy guy off the bench, but he plays in short spurts so it looks like he's more energetic. But when he plays in longer spurts, he doesn’t look as energetic to me but probably plays more efficient.” Self continued, “We have to play Mitch more. It's time to play him more.”

While Martin sat out with a knee injury and freshman Bobby Pettiford still out due to injury and COVID, Coleman-Lands had his moment to help lift the Jayhawks to a win. Coleman-Lands led all scorers with 20 points and made five of his seven three-point shots. Self mentioned Coleman-Lands’ excellent performance post-game.

“How many times did he bounce it when he looked to score? Not many. He either gets it off the catch or shot fake, one bounce,” Self said. “That's his strength and he played to his strength, he can really shoot the ball. He’s the best shooter on our team, I haven’t given him that many opportunities in large part because I want him to play the way he did today.”

Self also mentioned how Coleman-Lands and Lightfoot were the reason that the Jayhawks pulled out the victory.

“We wouldn't have won the game without either one of them to be honest with you, both of them collectively gave us a chance today.”

Defense and rebounding became another focal point in the win. Despite using a smaller lineup for the majority of the game, Kansas out-rebounded the Patriots and had 10 offensive rebounds compared to George Mason’s four. The Jayhawks also defended George Mason well on the half-court as they were able to collect eight total steals.

Kansas will kick off their Big 12 conference play Tuesday, as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face off against Oklahoma State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.