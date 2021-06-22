Kansas Soccer announced its 2021 Big 12 Conference schedule on Monday, following the previous season under a global pandemic. The Jayhawks finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 6-4-3 record (5-3-1 Big 12).
The Jayhawks will kick off their upcoming conference schedule with a road trip against TCU on September 23.
Nine games have been scheduled, with four taking place at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will host home matchups against Baylor, West Virginia, Texas, as well as the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas State.
Five away matches have been slated against TCU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
While the Jayhawks’ conference schedule has been set, the non-conference schedule remains undetermined. The 2020-21 schedule featured just two non-Big 12 matchups with Missouri and Missouri Southern State.
Kansas ended their 2020 season with a pair of ties against Kansas State and Iowa State, followed by a loss in the Border War to Missouri.
Led by Head Coach Mark Francis for his 23rd season, the Jayhawks will be returning to normalcy this time around, as well as striving for a Big 12 title.