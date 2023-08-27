Kansas soccer shut out the Colorado College Tigers on Sunday 6-0 at Rock Chalk Park.
Kansas came out ready to play with its first two goals within just two minutes of each other.
The first one was an own goal due to Colorado College’s freshman goalie Regan Wallace fumbling the ball into the net when redshirt junior midfielder Hallie Klanke crossed it toward the goal in the sixth minute. Klanke kept the momentum for Kansas going as she assisted redshirt junior forward Brie Severns in scoring the Jayhawks second goal in the eighth minute to make it 2-0.
Klanke was not done there. She scored yet again for the Jayhawks a few feet from the penalty area. The ball soared over Wallace and put Kansas up 3-0 in the twentieth minute of the match.
Klanke is a transfer from North Carolina as she came to KU after her sophomore year, but missed last season due to injury. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop her from preparing for this season through physical therapy and watching film when she was unable to practice.
“She’s starting to figure out how we do things and she scored a goal last week and had a couple of assists today,” head coach Mark Francis said. “One of her strengths is her ability when she gets wide is to pick plays out in the box and obviously did a really great job of that today.”
Kansas didn’t let up in the second half and doubled their score against the Tigers. Senior midfielder Avery Smith scored the Jayhawk’s fourth goal of the game with an assist from senior defender Moira Kelley in the sixty-eighth minute of the game to kick off the second half.
Another few minutes later, freshman Siera Herbert passed the ball off to the left side of the field to junior midfielder Raena Childers. She dribbled it down closer to the left side of the penalty area and crossed over to head to the middle. Childers lined up for the clear shot and kicked it right into the right corner of the goal to make the score 5-0.
Unlike the previous game, Kansas was the one to score a last minute goal by Childers with an assist from Klanke in the ninetieth minute to make the final score 6-0. Kansas improves their record to 2-0-2.
“The kids followed the game plan and were disciplined in that and I think because of that we got the result,” Francis said.
Kansas next faces off against Arkansas State on Aug. 31 at 7 P.M. at Rock Chalk Park. It will also be shown on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.