Kansas (4-3-1) played host to the Washington State Cougars (4-1-1) Sunday afternoon as the Jayhawks looked to build on their impressive homestand. A 4-1 win over Cincinnati improved KU to four wins on the season coming into Sunday’s matchup.
Kansas ended up falling 3-0 to Washington State at Rock Chalk Park.
It was nothing short of a one-sided affair during the first half. Washington State pressured the Jayhawks with everything they had. The Cougars dominated possession, shot-making and aggressiveness, which led to set pieces on which they capitalized. In the fourth minute, junior defender Bridget Rieken scored with an impressive header inside the six-yard box.
The second Cougar goal came from sophomore forward Alyssa Gray, who came on earlier in the match as a sub. A point-blank chance with a beautiful set-up from sophomore forward Margie Detrizio proved to be unstoppable as the Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the first half.
Wazzu continued to impose their will against the Jayhawks, generating countless chances from all areas of the offensive zone while staying solid defensively. With set-piece ratio being a huge factor this season, the Jayhawks handily lost that battle in the first half as the Cougars ended with five corners to KU’s one.
The second half started similar to the first, with Washington State again controlling every facet of the game. With six minutes gone in the half, fifth-year defender Brianna Alger found an opening and played a perfect ball to fellow fifth-year Elyse Bennett, who slotted home the Cougars' third goal of the game.
The score stayed stagnant for the remainder of the second half as the Jayhawks could never find a rhythm offensively. KU ended up with only six shots to WSU’s 13.
Kansas has some positives to look forward to, despite the loss. Melania Pasar, who has been replacing star senior keeper Sarah Peters, ended the game with six saves.
Kansas will certainly have a chip on their shoulder heading into the next game. They head east to face Ivy League foes Dartmouth and Harvard. The Dartmouth game will be televised on ESPN+ on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.