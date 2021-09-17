Kansas soccer traveled to New England for a two-game trip this week, with the first stop being against Dartmouth at Burnham Field in Hanover, New Hampshire. Both teams entered into the game off of a loss, and it was the first-ever matchup between the Jayhawks and Big Green.
In the first half, both Kansas and Dartmouth came out on the offensive attack. It was a fast-paced match with both teams moving the ball efficiently and attempting to find scoring opportunities.
Kansas was first to get on the board about 14 minutes in when senior midfielder Rylan Childers fired a shot. She was assisted by sophomore forward Brie Severns. Childers currently leads the Jayhawks in shots.
Dartmouth threatened the Jayhawks just as well, earning three shots on goal in the first half. They answered with about 18 minutes left in the half with a goal from super-senior midfielder Erin Kawakami to tie it up 1-1. Although the game was even at halftime, the Jayhawks outshot Dartmouth 8-5.
The second half saw a back-and-forth matchup. While the tempo of the match remained the same as the first half, the defense for both sides was more in stride in the second half.
The game looked like it would be headed to extra time until the 78th minute. The Jayhawks started to push upfield on offense and with a nice cross from just outside the box, sophomore defender Kate Dreyer hit it off the crossbar where she tipped it back in off the bounce. The crucial, timely goal gave Kansas the 2-1 lead.
It was a well-matched affair. At the end of the match, both teams were tied in shots (11) and saves (2), but Kansas handed Dartmouth their second loss of the season (4-2-1), while the Jayhawks improved to 5-3-1.
Kansas will finish off its Ivy League trip with a matchup at Harvard on Sunday at noon.