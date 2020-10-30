The No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers were too much to handle for No. 11 Kansas soccer Friday, beating the Jayhawks 2-1 in Morgantown.
“I mean, West Virginia is a good team," Kansas coach Mark Francis said, "but good lord, we made them look like absolute wildebeests in the first half because we just didn’t compete."
The match went West Virginia’s way all night. In the 7th minute, sophomore forward Enzi Broussard connected with senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-Vanginkel, who sent a rocket into the top of the net to give West Virginia an early 1-0 lead.
Eight minutes later, Ferrer-Vanginkel scored once again on another assist by Broussard, but this time it wasn’t as easy. After a pass from Broussard, the midfielder created space with two quick toe taps and angled her body to the right to fire a shot.
Ferrer-Vanginkel stole the show Friday, scoring two goals within the first 15 minutes of the match. Ferrer-Vanginkel, who leads the Big 12 in goals scored, recorded her fifth and sixth goals of the season Friday.
Kansas was arguably forced to play more defense than offense in Friday’s match. The Jayhawks never caught fire, although they showed some fight in the second half.
After one half of play, the stat sheet was bare for Kansas. The only thing Kansas recorded were fouls.
Coming into Friday, Kansas had only received one yellow card all season. Against the Mountaineers, the Jayhawks earned two. One came in the 59th minute from senior midfielder Ceri Holland and the other from Childers in the 65th minute.
West Virginia outshot Kansas 16-0, as of the 69th minute. The Jayhawks finally broke through in the 75th minute, when transfer junior Rylan Childers shot and scored — making a long night a little less bitter and cutting the lead to 2-1.
This was also Childers' first goal in a Kansas uniform.
West Virginia stays atop the conference standings, improving to 7-1. The Jayhawks fall to 4-3 and currently sit in third place.
“We have to win the next game against Iowa State at our place,” Francis said. “You know, we have lost two [matches in a row] and now I think being back at home will be nice. But I think our guys will be ready next Friday for sure.”
Kansas will be back at Rock Chalk Park against Iowa State next Friday. Match time is set for 7 p.m.