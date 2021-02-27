Kansas soccer opened its spring season Friday with a 5-0 win over Missouri Southern State. Freshman forward Brie Severns led the Jayhawks with a brace as the Jayhawks rolled in their return to the pitch.
Kansas came out in a more traditional 4-4-2 formation compared to the 3-5-2 formation during the fall. Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis saw good work, but also knows that there will be bumps in the road.
“It’s going to be a learning curve because we’re playing a different formation,” Francis said. “I do think transition in defending is something we haven’t had a chance to work on, but that’s something we’re going to have to address before next weekend.”
The Jayhawks dominated in the opening half but only had a goal on 12 shots.
The first five minutes remained uneventful despite the Jayhawks controlling a majority of possession, until 10 minutes in, when Severns opened up the scoring after a mistake in the Lions’ backline.
Although the Jayhawks continued to dominate possession, a second goal still remained elusive as the Lions’ backline remained solid despite the first goal.
Kansas threatened to score off a free-kick miscue from the Lions 20 minutes in, but junior forward Kailey Lane was unable to find the target. Eight minutes later, the Jayhawks found themselves in front of goal again, but the shot from sophomore defender Ellie Prybylski was deflected out for a corner.
With 35 minutes in, the Jayhawks were denied their second goal twice on a double save from the Lions’ sophomore goalkeeper Riley Laver, who would finish with seven saves in the first half. The Jayhawks couldn't find a legitimate scoring opportunity the rest of the half.
“Our tempo was too slow,” Francis said. “It was a lot of little details that we weren’t executing very efficiently in the first half.”
Kansas came out firing at the beginning of the second half. A long-range shot from sophomore midfielder Gracely Briley came off the underside of the crossbar before freshman forward Shira Elinav headed it home for the Jayhawks’ second goal of the game.
Just minutes later, the Jayhawks threatened again and were awarded a penalty after a foul on junior midfielder Rylan Childers, which was converted by freshman defender/midfielder Kate Dreyer for Kansas’ third goal of the game, and second, in only five minutes played in the half.
Kansas would cool off as the half went on and settled into a conservative approach, but still found scoring opportunities, including a shot that went wide from Prybylski, who was open in the front of goal.
The Jayhawks found another goal with 16 minutes left after Severns had a header come off the bottom of the crossbar and finished the rebound off the bar to give her second of the game.
With only a minute left in the game, junior midfielder Samantha Barnett found the back of the net for the Jayhawks’ fifth goal of the game.
Francis thought the second half was much better in every aspect.
“I thought we were sharper in the second half all around,” Francis said. “I thought because of that we created more chances and obviously finished them a little bit better.”
Kansas will return to the pitch next Saturday, March 6 against in-state rival Kansas State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.