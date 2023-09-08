The Kansas Jayhawks tied Kansas City 1-1 on Thursday night. Though the Jayhawks didn’t get a victory, Kansas is still yet to lose a game, improving its record to 3-0-4.
The first 45 minutes ended scoreless even though both teams had opportunities. The Jayhawks had five first-half shots compared to the Roos' two.
Kansas almost scored another quick goal. In the 10th minute, a ball was sent across the box and towards the goal thanks to a few deflections. A great reaction save from Kansas City junior goalkeeper Riley Moore kept the score level at 0-0. Though Kansas had the first opportunity, Kansas City had the best chance of the first half, hitting the crossbar from a long way out.
The second half started with some early chances from both sides. Five minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Lexi Watts played a pass that found the feet of redshirt junior midfielder Hallie Klanke. Klanke made no mistake firing a shot into the top of the net to give the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Roos to equalize. In the 52nd minute, sophomore midfielder Brianna Castleberry ripped a shot from outside the box and connected, tying the game up 1-1.
In the 63rd minute, Kansas City celebrated another goal after stealing the ball right from the Jayhawks keeper. However, the celebration was short-lived after the referee blew the play dead due to a foul.
That was the last time a ball ended up in the back of the net. Though both teams managed chances, neither could find a winner.
The Jayhawks finished the night with 13 total shots compared to Roos' six. Moore was busy in between the goal for Kansas City stopping five shots, however, super senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar wasn’t forced to stop a shot at all.
The game was extremely physical throughout the entire match. 19 fouls were called with Kansas committing nine in only the first half. The Jayhawks finished the game with 10 fouls, while the Roos had nine.
Kansas continues its streak of away games on Sunday, Sep. 10 at 3 p.m. playing Washington State in Pullman, Wash.