Kansas soccer was unable to find the net despite a lot of good looks in its first Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma State, dropping the game 2-0.
Kansas had an opportunity to score in the tenth minute following a foul by Oklahoma State. Junior defender Kate Dreyer lined up for a free kick, but she missed high.
The Jayhawk defense was able to stifle back-to-back corner kicks by the Cowgirls in the 16th minute.
The Jayhawks’ defense was a highlight of most of the first half. They did not allow a shot until the 28th minute, which was blocked.
This led to a major shot advantage in the first half for Kansas, nine to three.
Despite the shot advantage, Oklahoma State got on the board first in the 35th minute after a goal from freshman midfielder Chloe Wright, assisted by senior wingback Blythe Beldner.
Oklahoma State also held an advantage on corners, four to zero.
The Cowgirls took a 1-0 lead into the half as Kansas could not convert on any of its scoring opportunities.
In the second half, Kansas freshman forward Maree Shinkle had a shot on goal in the 50th minute, but it was saved by Cowgirl freshman goalkeeper Jordan Nytes
The Jayhawks had another scoring opportunity in the 52nd minute from freshman forward Lexi Watts, but this shot was also saved by Nytes.
Nytes finished the game with 12 saves. “You gotta give their keeper credit,” head coach Mark Francis said. “I mean, she played out of her skin. She made a couple of very good saves that denied us opportunities.”
Kansas lined up for its first corner kick in the 59th minute following shots by senior defender Lia Beyer and super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers. However, they were not able to convert the goal.
Oklahoma State extended its lead to 2-0 after a shot by senior wideback Megan Haines was deflected into the goal.
The lead proved to be insurmountable for the Jayhawks as they dropped the game 2-0. Despite taking 23 shot attempts, they were not able to find the net as they were shutout for the second time this year.
Despite the loss, Francis was encouraged by the Jayhawks' performance. “It’s kind of weird to lose two-nothing and completely dominate the game,” Francis said. “We had some really good looks.”
“You’ve got to come away from that going we were the better team on the day,” Francis also said.
The loss dropped the Jayhawks' record to 7-4 and 0-1 in conference play.
The Jayhawks will be back in action Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. to take on the No. 12 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.