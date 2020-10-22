No. 8 Kansas soccer fell 2-0 to the No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs at home Thursday. This loss drops the Jayhawks to 4-2 on the season.
Entering the match, TCU and Kansas sat at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the Big 12 standings, making this match that much more important.
Kansas began the match strong defensively. Senior midfielder Kathryn Castro played a very physical first half, matching up against TCU senior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan, who pressured the goal multiple times.
The match as a whole was also very physical, with Kansas picking up five fouls and TCU picking up three.
Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters gave up her third goal of the season in the 25th minute to TCU senior defender Tijana Duricek during a scramble on a corner kick. Kansas defended the first two attempts at goal, but TCU was able to center the ball for Duricek, and she found the back of the net for her first goal of the year.
After only putting up three shots in the first half, Kansas did find a bit more offense in the second half, putting up 13 shots.
“Credit to the kids, we battled in the second half,” Kansas coach Mark Francis said. “We just didn’t execute on the opportunities we had, unfortunately.”
Freshman forward Brie Severns put up a shot in the 47th minute that was just barely saved by TCU senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado, who picked up her fifth shutout of the year. Severns, along with Castro, each put up two shots during the match.
“I think two of the better chances we had fell to Brie,” Francis said. “That was because of her movement and runs into the box. We found her on two occasions, unfortunately [we] just didn’t have the finishing piece on there today.”
Junior midfielder Rylan Childers put up four shots, and senior midfielder Ceri Holland put up three, with two shots on goal.
TCU scored again in the 57th minute on a deep shot from Ryan. Peters went up for it, but the ball just missed her fingertips before hitting the top crossbar.
For Kansas, Holland put up a chip shot to the right corner in the 70th minute that needed a spectacular save to not find the back of the net. Freshman forward Shira Elinav continued the pressure with another shot in the 72nd minute.
Kansas returns to action against No. 6 West Virginia in Morgantown Friday, Oct. 30. Match time is set for 6 p.m.