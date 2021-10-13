Kansas soccer returned to Rock Chalk Park on Thursday night to face No. 23 ranked Baylor, picking up its first conference win of the season while handing Baylor its first conference loss.

Senior midfielder Rylan Childers and sophomore forward Brie Severns each scored a goal within the first 12 minutes of play to carry the Jayhawks to a 2-1 victory.

Kansas has done well this season attacking the net, but it hasn’t always come with results. The Jayhawks have held an advantage in shots in three of their first four conference games despite the lack of wins.

On Thursday, it was a different story, as Kansas came out firing in the first half once again but this time came away with results. At the four-minute mark of the match, a good ball found Childers on a streak to the goal. Childers drew a foul and yellow card inside the box and was able to find the net on the penalty kick to give Kansas the 1-0 lead.

At the 11 minute mark, Kansas struck again on a similar play. This time it was Severns on the streak, with a beautiful pass coming from sophomore forward Shira Elinav. Severns won the one-on-one battle and found the bottom of the net, giving Kansas an early 2-0 lead. Coach Mark Francis was happy to see results from the great offensive play.

“The group is tired of us being on the wrong end of close games,” Francis said at halftime.

In the second half, Baylor adjusted to an attacking mindset on offense. Baylor took 11 shots in the second half compared to five in the first half. However, the Jayhawks’ redshirt-junior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet had a pair of key saves, including one at the 76’ mark that proved pivotal.

Baylor was able to cut the deficit just under the 10-minute mark in the second half with a goal from senior forward Kayley Ables, but overall Kansas did well limiting Baylor’s offense.

“Just an unbelievable effort against a very tough opponent,” Francis said on his team’s performance.

With Kansas picking up their first conference win, they now sit at 6-8-1 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. Baylor drops to 7-3-3 with a 3-1 conference record.