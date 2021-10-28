After a rollercoaster of a season, Kansas came into Thursday night's game with the Texas Longhorns in a must-win situation with a trip to the Big 12 tournament was at stake.

Unfortunately, the Jayhawks couldn’t get the result against Texas losing 2-0 as the fall season came to a close.

Rolling with the punches and making the most out of small opportunities was the narrative that wrote the Jayhawks’ season.

Kansas started the season off strong with a 6-4-1 record against non-conference opponents, including wins over Iowa and future Big 12 member Cincinnati.

The team's first form of adversity came in the earlier stages of the season at the goalkeeper position. Senior star Sarah Peters has been the focal point of Mark Francis’ defense for the last three years. Before traveling to Memphis, Tennessee to face the Tigers, Peters had to take an unexpected leave of absence. That leave extended through the rest of the season.

Despite Peters’ absence, it gave way to a new wave of Jayhawk keepers willing to fill the massive footprints Peters left on this program.

Francis had two keepers at his disposal, one was junior Melania Pesar. The Slavic keeper played five games and registered six saves while leading Kansas to three wins in that span.

After Pesar’s time in between the posts, redshirt junior Emilie Gavillet took over permanently as the Jayhawk keeper. She appeared in 10 games and posted a 3-7 record while recording nine saves.

Although an absence from the Big 12 tournament wasn’t what Mark Francis had in mind, there were plenty of positives for the Jayhawks to take away from the season.

“I think, you know, obviously, we beat West Virginia and beat Baylor," Francis said. "Two of the best teams in the conference. And then we lose to some teams that we shouldn't be losing to. Unfortunately, that inconsistency is what I said to the players, when we were good, we were really good.”

The talent shown by the underclassmen this year did not go unnoticed. Sophomore Brie Severns led the team in goals with six tallies. Freshman Raena Childers was also a stand-out this season with three goals and many other contributions.

Although there are many positives to take from the season, the Kansas soccer program is losing eight seniors. Senior forward Rylan Childers served as a leader for this Kansas team but will be back next year.

“I think I'm going to miss just the people," Childers said. "I think that is going to be hard. Luckily, I'm coming back next year so we can be stronger and better next year. Just start working on our things that we need to work on to improve and I'm excited for next year already.”