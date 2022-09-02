Kansas Soccer picked up its fourth straight win on Thursday, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 1-0.
Freshman forward Lexi Watts scored the only goal in the 87th minute for the Jayhawks.
“Lexi was fantastic today,” head coach Mark Francis said. “That kid has got so much ability and so much potential, and what I love about her is she gets the ball and she wants to run at you.”
The first half began evenly as the teams battled back and forth.
Junior forward Shira Elinav attempted three shots to put the Jayhawks ahead of Purdue, but the goalie blocked her each time. Despite the Jayhawks’ aggressiveness, the Boilermakers were able to hold their own, and sophomore goalkeeper Sara Kile made four saves in the first half.
With around 27:40 left in the first, fifth-year senior midfielder Sydney Duarte attempted a goal to put Purdue in the lead, but the ball bounced off the bar and out of bounds, keeping the half scoreless.
With only 3:32 left in the first half, junior forward Callie Ingram went down with a possible knee injury. She did not return to play for the rest of the game.
After halftime, the Jayhawks came out fighting as Kansas attempted six shots on goal in the half.
With about 19 minutes left to go in the second half, freshman defender Hazel Dirk went for a goal, but the ball just missed the net and bounced off the pole, and Purdue took it the other way.
The intensity continued as both teams received yellow cards within 15 seconds of each other.
“It’s Big 10 soccer, it's physical, it’s just the way it is every game,” Francis said. “Today was no different. Not dirty but it was a hard game, a well-fought game I thought, by both teams.”
In a last effort, Purdue’s junior midfielder Emily Matthews made an attempt to score but Kansas' senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar was able to make the save and helped solidify the victory for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks have faced off against four Big 10 teams so far this season and have walked away with three wins against Iowa, Northwestern and now Purdue.
“Every Big 10 team we’ve played has been very good, athletic, they’ve tested us and so that’s what you want,” Francis said.
Kansas looks to extend its winning streak when they travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a Border Showdown contest against Missouri on Sept. 4. The first kick is at 1 p.m.