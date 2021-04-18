In the first regular season border showdown since 2011, Kansas soccer dropped its final game to Missouri 1-0.
The Tigers found the only goal of the match after an own goal from freshman defender Mackenzie Boeve.
Through the first five minutes, neither team could find the upper hand besides an opportunity for Missouri on a shot that went wide. The Jayhawks found their first shot of the game 10 minutes in as a shot from junior forward Kailey Lane went high over the crossbar.
Both teams were finding spells of possession, but the Jayhawks continued to threaten on counter-attacks as the Tiger defense had trouble tracking back to defend. Kansas also continued to win corners but was unable to convert.
The game was being played primarily in the middle of the field as both backlines were staying solid and not allowing great scoring chances for the opposition.
The Tigers found a good opportunity with six minutes left in the half, but junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters made a good save to her left side to keep Missouri off the score sheet.
The final five minutes of the first half saw both teams finding opportunities, but both had poor execution in the final third and the game was scoreless heading into half-time.
The Tigers nearly had the opener about seven minutes into the second half, but the shot went bouncing off the crossbar and over.
The back-and-forth narrative was reinforced for the beginning of the second half, as the majority of the game was being played in the middle of the field with both teams finding few chances to break the game open.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Missouri found the opening goal off of a free-kick, which saw an own goal as Boeve headed the ball into her own goal after some miscommunication between her and Peters.
The goal slowed all momentum for the Jayhawks and the opportunities became even fewer and farther between as the chase for an equalizer continued.
Kansas found their two best opportunities of the half with five minutes left when freshman midfielder Avery Smith just put a header wide, and miscommunication from the Tigers nearly led to an open goal, but the backline recovered in time to clear the danger.
Even with relentless pressure in the final minutes, the Jayhawks were unable to find a late equalizer and couldn’t find a way to end the regular season on a positive note.
The Jayhawks end the regular season with a record of 6-3-4 through the fall and spring seasons.