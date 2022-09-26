Texas Christian University, No. 12, defeated Kansas soccer 1-0 on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas.
The game's single goal was scored in the 47th minute off the foot of 2021 all-Big 12 Conference senior forward Gracie Brian.
The first half of the game featured almost no offense. Kansas freshman forward Lexi Watts had the only shot on goal for either team in the first 46 minutes and was tied at the half. Brian made it a 1-0 score just two minutes into the second half off a shot by TCU freshman forward Camryn Lancaster that hit the post and landed in front of Brian who put it in for an easy goal.
Kansas had its share of missed opportunities late in the game. Junior midfielder Avery Smith nearly scored in the 75th minute, and junior defender Moira Kelly put a shot on goal in the 83rd minute. Despite Kansas leading TCU 4-3 in shots on goal, TCU’s senior goalkeeper Laura Kellett kept Kansas off the scoreboard.
Kansas falls to 7-5 in the season and 0-2 in the Big 12; TCU improved to 6-2-3 in the year and 1-0-1 in conference play.
Kansas travels to play its first conference road game against West Virginia on Sept. 30 and will look to get into the conference win column.