No. 22 Texas shut out Kansas soccer 2-0 on Sunday. The loss is the Jayhawks’ second in a row as they still look to win their first Big 12 Conference game.
The Longhorns controlled the attack in the first half as they tallied 11 shots and nine corners. Of the 11 shots, only one was on target. Senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar picked up the save.
The Kansas attack was held in check as it only attempted two shots in the first half.
With neither team able to find the goal, Kansas and Texas went into the half in a scoreless tie.
Texas fifth year forward Mackenzie McFarland broke the scoreless affair in the 55th minute as she scored a goal assisted by sophomore forward Trinity Byars.
The Longhorns increased their lead to 2-0 in the 57th minute when sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin scored, assisted by Byars and fifth year forward Cameron Brooks.
2-0 would end up being the final score, as Kansas was not able to score.
The Jayhawks did not play a clean second half, picking up three yellow cards.
Junior defender Kate Dreyer had the only two shots on goal for Kansas, but Texas graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden saved both.
The Longhorns dominated the game offensively, tallying 19 shots to the Jayhawks’ nine. Texas also led 7-2 on shots on goal and 12-1 on corners.
The loss dropped Kansas to 0-4-1 in Big 12 play and 7-7-1 overall.
The Jayhawks will be back in action on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. to take on Oklahoma at Rock Chalk Park. The game can also be found on ESPN+.