Kansas soccer fell at home to Texas Tech on Sunday. The key to the Red Raiders’ victory came from sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams, scoring a pair of goals for the team.
The game started quickly as the two sides scored a goal apiece by the 6th minute of the game, the first coming from junior forward Shira Elinav for the Jayhawks.
The Red Raiders answered that goal with one of their own less than a minute later, credited to Williams.
The game stayed deadlocked at 1-1 until the 58th minute, when Williams broke the deadlock, putting the Red Raiders ahead for the rest of the game.
The Jayhawks had seven shots, but had five shots on target compared to the Red Raiders’ 11 shots and only four shots on target.
The Jayhawks couldn’t sneak more shots behind the Red Raiders' senior goalkeeper Madison White, saving four of the five shots she faced.
The Kansas Jayhawks fell to 8-8-1 and 1-5-1 in conference play, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders improved to 8-3-5 and 4-1-2 in conference play.
The Jayhawks hope to bounce back in Manhattan, Kan. against the Kansas State Wildcats on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.