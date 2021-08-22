Kansas soccer dropped their game to Wisconsin 1-0 Sunday at Rock Chalk Park. The game was physical, with a combined 20 fouls throughout the matchup.
“It was a good game, they are a good team and we knew it was going to be a battle,” head coach Mark Francis told Kansas Athletics. “We had some opportunities in the second half. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day today."
The game was a battle of defenses in the first half with neither team finding a shot until the 20th minute when Wisconsin found an opportunity, but didn’t find the game’s opening goal. Wisconsin outshot the Jayhawks 5-1 in the first half, forcing senior goalkeeper, Sarah Peters, to make a save.
"I thought we played well and it could have gone either way," Francis said. "I was really proud of our grit. We’re going to win more games than we will lose if we continue with that kind of mentality.”
Wisconsin came out of the locker room on the attack as they found five shots in the first 15 minutes of the half and eventually knocked home the lone goal of the day.
The Jayhawks were outshot by the Badgers 13-5, with Peters making five total saves on the day.
Kansas is set to host No. 21 Saint Louis on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Rock Chalk Park at p.m.