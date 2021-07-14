Kansas soccer officially finalized their 2021 schedule on Tuesday, which features 10 home games and nine away games. After having last season altered due to the pandemic, the Jayhawks will now return to a typical non-conference schedule, facing teams such as Wisconsin and Iowa.
🔵🔴The 2021 schedule is here!🔴🔵The season is highlighted by 10 home games at Rock Chalk Park including the first four matches of the season! Check out the full release and schedule below.𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 | https://t.co/4l3pdLRi6N pic.twitter.com/Xq5FWMRce4— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) July 13, 2021
An exhibition game will kick off the season on August 13 when Kansas hosts UMKC at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will then have four straight home games to start the regular season, with the opponents being Drake (August 19), Wisconsin (August 22), Saint Louis (August 26) and Iowa (August 29).
The first away game will come on September 2 when Kansas takes on the Memphis Tigers, followed by a contest at Arkansas State on September 5. Two home games against Cincinnati and Washington State on September 9 and September 12 follow those before the non-conference schedule concludes with a trip out east to face off at Dartmouth (September 16) and at Harvard (September 19). Kansas has never played Dartmouth or Harvard before in team history.
The conference schedule, which was announced back on June 21, will conclude the 2021 regular season.
Following the conference schedule concluding, the Big 12 Tournament will start on October 31 in Round Rock, TX, at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Should Kansas advance throughout the tournament, it would run through November 7.