The United Soccer coaches selected University of Kansas sophomore forward Brie Severns as the National Player of the Week for Division I women’s soccer, Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday.
Severns, who also earned the Big 12 offensive player of the week award this week, led Kansas to back-to-back wins against No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia, scoring five points with a pair of game-winning goals and an assist.
It was the first time in the history of Kansas soccer that the club beat two ranked opponents in a single week, according to Kansas Athletics.
Last Thursday, Severns scored the go-ahead goal against Baylor with just under 10 minutes remaining to help Kansas knock off Baylor 2-1. She also assisted the first goal of the game against West Virginia, and after a long battle, she struck the net in the 110th minute for the game-winner, helping Kansas earn their second-straight upset.
Severns currently leads the Jayhawks in points (14), goals (5) and assists (4).
The last Kansas soccer player to earn National Player of the Week honors was Katie McClure, who received the award on Aug. 27, 2019, according to Kansas Athletics.
Severns looks to continue to lead Kansas to success, and the Jayhawks look to build off of their first pair of conference wins. Kansas travels to face Oklahoma on Thursday night at 7 p.m.