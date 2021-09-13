Kansas Athletics announced on Monday that Kansas sophomore Shira Elinav will be taking a short leave to travel to Israel this week to practice with the Israeli women’s national team. The squad is preparing for their World Cup qualifier match against Portugal on September 19.
Elinav played in 24 international matches with the Israeli youth national team before arriving at KU. She scored 11 goals during that time.
“I am really excited and looking forward to the opportunity to play with the national team again,” Elinav told Kansas Athletics. “It is an honor to represent my country and play international soccer. I hope to bring pride to Israel and represent the country in the best way possible.”
Elinav has been clutch for the Jayhawks as of late, scoring a goal in two of the last three games, including the game winner in the 1-0 victory against Arkansas State.
“We are excited that Shira has this opportunity to represent her country in a World Cup qualifier,” Kansas head coach Mark Francis said. “With a new national team coach for Israel, we felt it was important for her to go to the first camp with the new staff. We wish her the best of luck this week.”
Elinav is aiming to return to the field for the Jayhawks before the September 23 game against TCU.